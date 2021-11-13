Hindu group demands ban on Munawar Faruqui's comedy act in Panaji

Panaji, Nov 13 (IANS) A Hindu group in Goa have demanded a ban on controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy act at a Panaji mall on November 15, accusing him of slandering Hindu Gods.



In a representation submitted to the North Goa District Magistrate, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has said that the comedian could vitiate the atmosphere in Goa ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls and therefore his act should be banned in the state.



"He has made vulgar jokes about Hindu gods. He has targetted them. He was behind bars for 37 days in Madhya Pradesh for insulting Hindu religion," Samiti spokesman Jayesh Thali said.



"There are elections in Goa and at such events could create acrimony in the state. If Pramod Muthalik can be banned in Goa, why is Munawar allowed in Goa," he added.



Pramod Muthalaik, who heads the Karnataka-based Sri Rama Sena, has been banned by the state administration from 2014, after the Hindu activist said that he proposed to set up a branch of the organisation in Goa and would work towards banning nightlife and pubs because they allegedly aped Western culture.



--IANS

