Hindu activists arrested over desecrating Periyar statue in TN

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Two activists of the Hindu Munnani were arrested by the Podanur police in Coimbatore on Tuesday over the desecration of the statue of Periyar or E.V. Ramasamy Periyar.



The statue in front of the Thanthai Periyar Study Centre was found desecrated on Sunday morning with saffron powder and garlanded with slippers.



The Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam( TPDK) had conducted protest marches across Tamil Nadu on Monday against the desecration of the statue of Periyar who is considered as the father of the Dravidian movement.



The Podanur police conducted a detailed study of the CCTV visuals obtained from the nearby shop and identified two ward functionaries of Hindu Munnani. The arrested are identified as Mohan Raj and Arun Karthik. Police said that both the offenders were produced before the Judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.



