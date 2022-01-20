Hindi version of 'Pushpa' director's 'Rangasthalam' set for Feb release

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) The 2018 Telugu film ‘Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan is all set to release in Hindi in theatres next month.



Noted producer Manish Shah is planning the release to bring some respite for the cinema owners and to end the dry spell caused by the Covid pandemic.



A Sukumar directorial, ‘Rangasthalam' was a colossal success at the time of its release and was Telugu film industry's biggest hit in 2018. The film is scheduled to release for Hindi audiences in February.



Several exhibitors have welcomed the decision to release the film. Producer Shah has also cut down on terms and conditions to ensure that the revenue sharing formula is in favour of the cinema owners.



Sukumar, whose recent release ‘Pushpa: The Rise' has been ruling the box office, told the story of a deaf man played by Ram Charan in ‘Rangasthalam', which also starred several popular actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.



