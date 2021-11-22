Hindi dubbing rights of Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' fetch staggering price

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Telugu star Nani is all set to woo the audience with his highly anticipated movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' which has secured a huge deal for its Hindi dubbing rights.



Being made in all south Indian languages, 'Shyam Singha Roy' will have a simultaneous release on December 24.



The teaser from 'Shyam Singha Roy' was unveiled a few days ago, which amplified the hype around the movie's release. The pre-release business has been in talks, as the buyers seem to be very excited after the impact of the teaser release.



It is reported that B4U channel has acquired Hindi rights of the movie for a staggering price of Rs 10 crore. This kind of business is considered to be the highest ever for Nani.



The buzz created by unleashing the intense 'Shyam Singha Roy' teaser, got an overwhelming response from all quarters of the audience. Nani looks apt in the Bengali attire, as he plays a dynamic role of a revolutionary writer, who fights for the rights of women, in the commercial action drama.



Sai Pallavi's role in the movie is introduced in the most impactful manner in the teaser. She is seen dancing during the Navratri festival, which is a famous ritual in West Bengal.



'Shyam Singha Roy' is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. 'Shyam Singha Roy' is a narrative on incidents in the Kolkata region in the year 1970.



'Shyam Singha Roy' is an adaptation of an original story by Satyadev Janga.



