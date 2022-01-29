Himanshi Khurana, Rohan Mehraa shoot song 'Aakad' in Russia

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actors Himanshi Khurana and Rohan Mehraa were spotted in the bylanes of Russia shooting for their upcoming song called 'Aakad'.



The romantic song has been produced by RV Singh music and Saga music. The pairing is fresh.



Himanshi said: "It was a great experience shooting for the song. Everyone had a great time be it the cast or the crew. We bonded really well in Russia and it's a beautiful place to be. I loved the experience. This is a lovely romantic track."



The actress promises that the audience will enjoy it.



"The audience surely are going to enjoy it. I am excited about it and you can see I can't contain that. Take care of one another and stay safe everyone. It's not a great time back home. We need to take care of protocols to the fullest," she added.



