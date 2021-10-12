Himansh Kohli unspools details of his new song 'Chura Liya'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) 'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli and actress Anushka Sen, who was recently seen in action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', are featured together in the song 'Chura Liya' which released on Tuesday. The actor talks about the theme of this song and his working experience with Anushka.



"It is a romantic track. It is hard to explain what the actual definition of love is. You got to watch the song to experience how amazing it is," says the actor known for playing 'Raghav Oberoi' in the daily soap 'Humse Hai Life'.



He describes working experience with Anushka: "Anushka is a very fun person and is a quick learner, pairing up with her felt like a breeze. She has a great energy on the set and we clicked the moment we met."



Parampara and Sachet have sung the song. Himansh calls them a lovely couple and wonderful singers. "Parampara and Sachet are the loveliest couple I have interacted with. They blend so well that it felt as comfortable as working with regular actors. Currently, the couple is a social media sensation and I think they are one of the best singer couples in the country."



Himansh says further that love stories connect well with the audience and all age groups like it. He shares: "Love is the least expressed emotion in actual lives but the most expressed genre in front of the camera. This is because we love to see what we desire and stories of love excite people of all ages."



On the question that are music videos a better way to reach the fans and audience, he replies: "An actor should be versatile enough to make himself relevant to any medium. It is always fun to do a music video. But, I can't deny how challenging it gets when you have to match words, moves, and the emotions of the character with the rhythm of the song. Sometimes the story from the lyrics, the story which the character is portraying, and the beat of the song are three different poles. But, when it gets challenging, it becomes an opportunity to do an award-worthy performance."



