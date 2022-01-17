Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala recall shooting in Rajasthan for latest track 'Meri Tarah'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala are seen together in the romantic single 'Meri Tarah', sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev.



Himansh and Heli have shot for this music video in Rajasthan and enjoyed shopping and visiting popular landmarks such as Samode Palace, Shakambri Mata Mandir and others.



While Heli enjoyed picking up accessories and outfits from the stores lining the street lanes, Himansh had conversations with the locals.



Reveals Himansh: "Rajasthan has a charm of its own and I loved talking to the local people, understanding their lives and just allowing myself to enjoy the small town life."



Heli is all praise for the traditional designs and colours of the outfits she purchased from local markets in Rajasthan.



"The bright textile colours, the silver jewellery, the food...everything is filled with so much culture that I had to bring back some memorabilia," she adds.



Penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev, 'Meri Tarah' is directed by Navjit Buttar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is now out on T-Series' YouTube channel.



--IANS

ila/kr