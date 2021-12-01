Himachal to start providing artificial limbs: Thakur

Shimla, Dec 1 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government will start providing artificial limbs in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla for which adequate training would be provided to doctors and paramedical staff.



This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while inaugurating a state-level artificial limb transplant camp organised by the state Social Justice and Empowerment Department with cooperation of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, known worldwide for making Jaipur Foot (artificial limb), for implanting artificial limbs.



The Chief Minister said the people who were rendered physically disabled due to an accident or mishap were being provided artificial limbs. He said this has brought a new ray of hope in their lives.



Thakur said the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti was established by D.R. Mehta in 1975 for the welfare of the specially-abled people and since then it has been engaged in the service of the physically challenged and has emerged as a largest organisation in the world.



The Chief Minister said state's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump event at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo and praised his efforts.



Thakur said the state has started Sahara Yojna to provide financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to families with the chronically-ill patient. He said 20,000 people are being provided financial assistance under this scheme.



--IANS

vg/skp/