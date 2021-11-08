Himachal to hold Assembly session from Dec 10

Shimla, Nov 8 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the winter session of the state assembly from December 10 to 15 in Dharamsala. It would have five sittings.



It was also decided to open schools from classes 3 to 7 from November 10 and Class 1 and 2 from November 15. It was decided to resume transport buses to operate with full capacity, instead of 50 per cent passengers.



The Cabinet decided to restart Janmanch, a grievance redressal programme, on November 21 across the state.



It reviewed the progress in implementation of Swarnim Drishtri Patra of the BJP which has been adopted as a policy document of the government.



It gave its nod to enhance the stipend of postgraduate MDS students of the Government Dental College in Shimla by Rs 5,000 per month from April 1.



Now the MDS students of the first year would get Rs 40,000, while the second year students Rs 45,000 and the third year Rs 50,000 per month.



