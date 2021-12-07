Himachal sunny after widespread snowfall

Shimla, Dec 7 (IANS) It was bright and sunny on Tuesday in most parts of Himachal Pradesh after a day of widespread snowfall and rain.



"It was sunny after a day of widespread snow and rain," an official of the Met Office told IANS.



The minimum temperature was 3.9 degrees Celsius in Shimla, which saw 18 mm of rain.



Shimla's nearby destinations like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall on Monday, the season's first.



Snow could be seen in certain areas of Narkanda and would stay for a day more.



Keylong, district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius which received snow.



Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 4 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 0.4 degree in Manali, 5.7 degrees in Dalhousie and 7.2 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala.



Rains lashed towns in lower hills in Himachal Pradesh such as Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi on Monday, pushing down the mercury.



The Met said western disturbance -- storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- has almost withdrawn from the state.



