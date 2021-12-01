Himachal gets ADB loan of Rs 2,095 Cr for tourism infrastructure

Shimla, Dec 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said the state has succeeded in getting in-principle approval of Rs 2,095 crore for the ADB Infrastructure Development Project for developing tourism infrastructures.



He said that out of this 90 per cent would be loan amount which would be supported by the government of India, whereas 10 per cent would be the state share as the state is a special category state.



The Chief Minister said the project aimed at giving a fresh impetus to tourism through creation of new destinations, improving existing destinations, besides ensuring maintenance and preservation of heritage.



He said the project also envisages development of eco tourism by ensuring development of less frequented places to reduce burden on the crowded tourist destinations.



Thakur said he had personally taken up the matter with the Union Finance Minister and presentations were also made before the Ministry of Tourism, the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance.



He said that the screening committee of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance has given its in-principle approval for funding from the ADB.



The Chief Minister said that the project would be implemented in two tranches. The first tranche would be more than Rs 900 crore, while the second one would be more than Rs 1,100 crore.



Thakur said the implementation of this project would give new boost to tourism activities by creating world-class infrastructure to woo tourists.



