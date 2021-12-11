Himachal CM receives mortal remains of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar

Dharamsala, Dec 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday received the mortal remains of para commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar at the Gaggal airport near here, who died in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.



He was among 13 people who were killed in the crash, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.



The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, hailing from Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, by laying wreath on his body.



Later, the Chief Minister told the media that the state was committed for the welfare of the family of the martyr. He said the state gave Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief to the bereaved family. He also announced additional Rs 5 lakh to the family from his discretionary fund.



Lance Naik Vivek Kumar was born in 1993 and joined the Indian Army in 2012. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. He also consoled martyr's father Ramesh Chand.



Two days before his death, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar (28) called up his wife Priyanka to enquire about their six-month-old son.



