Himachal CM, Guv extend New Year wishes, hope for eradicating social evils

Shimla, Jan 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday felicitated the people on New Year 2022.



The Governor hoped that the New Year would bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of people. He emphasized on the need for cooperation in eradicating social evils and for the welfare of weaker sections of society.



The Chief Minister said with the hard work and dedication of the people the state would make rapid strides in all spheres of development and would achieve new heights in 2022.



--IANS

vg/dpb