Himachal CM announces 30% DA for state govt employees

Shimla, Jan 25 (IANS) In the year of the state assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced 31 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees.



The announcement was made at the Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day function in Solan town.



The Chief Minister said: "My government had recently announced new pay scale, which will benefit 2,25,000 employees while putting a monetary burden of Rs 6,000 crore to the state exchequer."



"It has been brought to my notice that some anomalies existed in the new scale, which will deny some employees gain the optimum benefits. So apart from the two options (provided under the new scale), I announce another one so that no employee is bereft of the gains of the new pay scale."



"Also, if any section of employees is unable to reap the benefits of the new pay scale, we can take a decision to re-think on it."



The Chief Minister also announced that 1,75,000 pensioners will be granted pension on the Punjab pattern which will put a monetary burden of Rs 2,000 crore on the state exchequer.



"My government had recently announced 28 per cent DA on the new pay scale and today I announce 31 per cent DA for the state government employees, which will put a monetary burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer annually."



Elaborating on the developmental initiatives, he said the financial eligibility of various social welfare schemes has been enhanced from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 which will benefit socially and economically weaker sections.



About a lakh additional beneficiaries from the poorer section will receive Rs 125 crore through the announcement, he asserted.



