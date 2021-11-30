Himachal Cabinet gives consent to fill 100 posts of clerk

Shimla, Nov 30 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to fill 100 posts of clerk in place of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) in the state secretariat on contract, besides filling 50 posts of clerk against the anticipated vacancy in 2022 and 2023.



In order to double the farmers' income by enhancing production and productivity of traditional crops, the Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to implement Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Avam Samvardhan Yojna.



The Cabinet gave its approval for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under the Atal School Vardi Yojna to the school students of class 1, III, VI and IX through e-tender by Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.



This would benefit nearly three lakh students with an outlay of Rs 9 crore.



The Cabinet decided to extend the contract of Tata Consultancy Services from May 1 to April 30, 2022, exclusively of any taxes at the cost of Rs 6.18 crore with the condition that the Excise Department would place a mechanism to take over the running of services internally.



It also gave its nod to introduce The Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2021 in the legislative assembly for setting up of a new university at Mandi.



To promote sustainable transport system for making the state a global hub for electric mobility development and manufacturing of electric vehicles, the Cabinet approved the Draft Electric Vehicle Policy.



--IANS

vg/pgh



