Hilaria Baldwin: Alec has post-traumatic stress disorder

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has said that the Hollywood star has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after they were flooded with messages from trolls who want to "poke at him", following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust' in October.



She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Now, my husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's something that's not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time.



"And these people know this and they want to poke at him and they want to upset him."



The mother-of-six added that it is difficult to just "ignore" negative comments but it's also impossible to respond to every "crazy" story, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said: "The issue is, if you don't say anything, you're giving them the space to speak for you, and your silence sometimes speaks enough to them to be able to commandeer your story.



"It's tricky because you don't want to be constantly responding to every single crazy, crazy thing."



Hilaria said trolling isn't just a problem for famous people and she urged her followers to "reclaim" their voices and stick to their boundaries.



"I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking, and I want to get to a place where I can use my voice to show you that this is not just a famous thing. Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you're good or bad or what you think or what you feel," she added.



"You need to reclaim your voice, and you're allowed to speak. Have your boundaries, know when to walk away, but you're allowed to speak your truth because 2022 (is the) year of us speaking again."



--IANS

