Higher court judges salary bill gets Parliament's nod

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Parliament's approval has been accorded to The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, with the Rajya Sabha on Monday clearing the measure.



The bill, which seeks to change the salary and service conditions of the judges of the higher judiciary and provide an additional quantum of pension or family pension when they attain a certain age in accordance with a specified scale, was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.



According to the Bill, the additional quantum of pension to retired judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court is being sanctioned on completing the age of 80, 85, 90, and 95 years, as the case may be.



On Monday after disruption, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to moved the Bill to further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958, and it was approved by a voice vote.



--IANS

