High drama on 'Bigg Boss 15' as Abhijit Bichukale threatens to consume poison

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) The dispute between 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be spiralling out of control.



In fact, Abhijit is so depressed that he goes to Nishant Bhat to ask for a packet of hair colour in the washroom because he is willing to consume it as poison. He says that he is not happy with the incidents happening inside the house.



Nishant was shocked after listening to this and consoles him, saying: "Never speak these kinds of words." Later, Abhijit requests him not to share this with anyone inside the house. But Nishant, out of concern, goes and tells everyone that Abhijit was asking for poison.



Pratik Sehajpal warns Abhijit to never even consider partaking in such an act. He says 'Bigg Boss' may ask you to leave the house. He also gives an example of the Afsana Khan incident and how she was forced to leave the house.



Devoleena says that Abhijit's intentions are wrong and she won't talk to him or get back to being friends with him by virtue of such things. However Abhijit says that he has apologised a number of times but Devoleena is not ready to listen to him. Pratik asks Devoleena to calm down.



In the previous episode Abhijit was seen requesting Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal to intervene and help him solve his differences with Devoleena. Rajiv Adatia advises Abhijit to stay away from Devoleena to avoid any further conflict.



