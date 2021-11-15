'Hiccups and Hookups' trailer explores dynamics of modern family

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Lionsgate Play's first Indian original 'Hiccups and Hookups' just dropped its trailer and by the looks of it, the show is set to push the envelope of Indian content.



The show captures the dynamics of a modern family as it showcases many things ranging from a brother helping his older sister to make her profile on a dating app, the older sister discussing her sex life with her younger brother to the woman of the house exploring life after separation.



It tells the story of a family of three and their friends, who don't mince words when it comes to conversations with nothing off the table. Lara Dutta plays the character of Vasudha, who is rediscovering life at the age of 40, after the separation from her husband. Navigating through the tough terrains of dating as a woman in her 40s.



Talking about her character Lara reveals, "I had a whale of a time essaying Vasudha on-screen. Playing the lead who is 40 on screen is an empowering feeling. The fact that Lionsgate Play chose to tell the story of a 40-year-old woman and highlight subjects which are taboo or otherwise don't find a voice, was exciting for me to delve into. There are many layers to Vasudha's character and she is highly relatable because of the kind of situations and scenarios she finds herself in. I am keen to see how the viewers react to our show."



Prateik Babbar plays Akhil, the CEO of a dating app. Running a business around the idea of dating, his character is willing to date but being tied down is one thing that ticks the character off. Shedding light on his character, Prateik says, "Akhil was a lot of fun to play. He is an entrepreneur who struck gold with his start-up and wants to engage in relationships which don't come with the permanence tag."



Meanwhile, Shinnova who plays Lara's daughter in the show is a headstrong girl, who lives life on her own terms. As she tries to wrap her head around her parents' separation, she is in constant battle to understand and gauge her equation with her parents while she undergoes the transformation on a personal and social level and developing an understanding about sex.



'Hiccups and Hookups' directed by Kunal Kohli, is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26.



