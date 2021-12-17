Hetal Yadav on challenges she faced while draping 'kaashtha' sari in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Television actress Hetal Yadav has talked about the challenges she faced while draping a nine-yard 'kaashtha' sari for a wedding sequence in the show 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'.



The Kaashtha sari is a style of sari draping is very similar to the way the Maharashtrian dhoti is worn. The word Kaashtha refers to the sari being tucked at the back.



Hetal said: "My stylist wasn't able to come for the shoot, so I had to drape and style a new kaashtha sari for an important wedding sequence. It was fun, but I still say 'draping a Kaashtha is really a troubling thing', and I can't believe I could pull it off."



The actress, who has done shows such as 'Balika Vadhu', 'Barrister Babu' and many more shares how she learnt to drape a sari.



"I remember, after the look test, we got 12 saris stitched and back then, my stylist used to drape it for me. However, I learned to drape the sari by myself over the last three months and while it takes a lot of time to wrap and unwrap it, I am proud that I've learnt it. In fact, learning how to drape these saris in Bhawani Bai's look helped me a lot."



--IANS

ila/dc