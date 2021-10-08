He's picked up his performances: Former England spinner Swann on Chahal

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has been impressed with the way Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his performances in the second leg of the ongoing IPL 2021 in the UAE. Chahal, who was not included in India's squad for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE, has been in great form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.



After claiming only four wickets in the first phase of the tournament in India, Chahal started off slowly in the UAE. But 3/11 against Mumbai Indians sparked a turnaround in his form, resulting in Chahal picking 11 wickets in the UAE and sitting on ninth place in the wicket-takers list with 15 scalps overall. He was also adjudged as the player of the match for his 2/18 in Bangalore's win over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.



"Yuzi Chahal has bowled beautifully since RCB has been back in the UAE -- the IPL has been back in the UAE. He's picked up his performances. He's shrugged off the fact that he's been left out of the Indian team for the World Cup and thank the lord that he is because I don't want to be in an English team that plays against India with Yuzi Chahal in it," said Swann on live feed of Star Sports' Select Dugout.



Chahal is also Bangalore's second highest wicket-taker in the tournament with his team-mate, pacer Harshal Patel topping the charts with 29 scalps. Chahal will be looking to add more wickets to his tally when Royal Challengers Bangalore face Delhi Capitals in their last league match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.



