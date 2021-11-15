Heroic stories of tribals not given enough space: Modi

Bhopal, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the contribution and sacrifices made by the tribals were ignored and not told properly to the nation. Tribals fought against draconian rules of British, but they were not given the space in the history just because of the lack of intent by the political parties which ruled in the states and at the Centre for the last 70 years, he said.



The contributions made by the tribals must be taught at every stage now, the Prime Minister said while addressing a gathering of tribals at Bhopal's Jamburi Maidan on Monday.



"The Congress claims it had roots in the villages and especially in tribal areas but they always used tribals for vote bank. They took votes in the name of poverty but did nothing to improve their condition," Modi said.



He said he started working for tribals during his first tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.



"I had a long association with you (tribals) as I have spent several years roaming in tribal areas before becoming the chief minister of Gujarat. And therefore, I am aware of the kind of problems you face in forest areas," he added.



During his speech for over 30 minutes on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', Modi narrated the stories of sacrifices made by tribal people, including Birsa Munda and Rani Kamlapati.



He said that the Centre has introduced many changes in new forest policies which will create jobs and business opportunities for tribals in their areas.



PM Modi congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for organising first ever 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in the country.



--IANS

pd/skp/