Here's why Portugal should be your wedding destination

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANSlife) Curating distinct and immersive events around the world, premium wedding and event planners transcend borders and bring forth unique virgin destinations. Kunal Laungani, Chief Consultant & Co-Founder Chapter 2 Events, tells IANSlife why Portugal should be a wedding destination for big fat Indian weddings.









Why should Portugal be the destination of choice for your wedding?



Laungani: Portugal is a relatively unexplored segment for the Big Fat Indian Weddings. The country offers beautiful landscape and architecture, mountains, wine regions, coastal vibes all mixed in with a rich culture, fantastic food and entertainment, and easy accessibility, making it the perfect destination to curate unforgettable experiences for our clients.





Why is Portugal still an unexplored segment and what does the country offer in terms of varied experiences?



Laungani: Whether it's a fairy-tale engagement at a palace in Sintra, a rustic wedding in the vineyards of the Douro Valley, or a dreamy beach reception on the coasts of Algarve, Portugal, World's Leading Destination, offers an unforgettable dream Indian wedding destination. Portugal offers a perfect blend of luxury, history, and nature with a refined taste.





Portugal - Union of Diverse yet homogenous cultures.



Laungani: Portuguese in itself is quite diverse with its offerings. Starting from Porto & Douro in the North engaging cultural and gastronomy/wine experiences, the region showcases authentic Portuguese hospitality amidst scenic mountains and enchanting valleys. As you move South, the capital ‘Lisbon' exhibits the great history and cultural heritage combined with the hustle bustles of a fast-paced city. It has a lot to offer in terms of culinary experiences, nightlife, Ballet shows, and other varied experiences. As we move further down to regions like Algarve & Faro, there are a lot of beachy resorts like the niche islands of Azores and Madeira for people to relax, soak some sun and unwind. There are other places like Alentejo & Evora which are secluded and full of greenery and nature. All in all, there is something for everyone to experience and truly enjoy this magical destination.





How does the establishment of a strong network of vendors and partners work across this countries/ecosystems?



Laungani: When you visit any country or destination, you need to fully understand the ground realities in terms of actual operations and execution as there are a lot of complexities and requirements which go beyond the mandate of a typical group. Therefore, due diligence is imperative to ensure you have the right partners and vendors who are professional, reliable and share a common vision growing together holistically and delivering the expectations set forth by the client. Knowing the right people who can get the job done be it the designer, artist, transport and logistics coordinator, etc. is integral and vital to the overall planning. The ultimate objective is to put forth the right dream team that understands and manages the expectations and more importantly are as passionate as we are about our work.



(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)



--IANS

lh/tb