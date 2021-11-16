Her Baby: How Nushrratt Bharuccha acclimatised to 'pregnant' body suit for 'Chhorii'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) 'Chhorii', the upcoming horror film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha has piqued the audience with its teaser.



Nushrratt, who plays a pregnant woman in the film, started her prep well in advance for the film. For her part, the actress started wearing the 'pregnant' body suit three weeks prior to the shoot.



Talking about the same, Nushrratt said, "As I'm not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that body suit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film's shoot started, and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with."



She adds, "I had to put myself in it to be able to self-learn everything that's related to pregnancy, and then bring them on set with a more realistic facet that the masses can connect to. Though, it wasn't a prop for me but a part of me, I became so used to it that when the shooting began, I felt more comfortable while resting in between the rehearsals in the body suit."



Sharing her thoughts on the aspects of cinematic evolution, the actress states, "Since we've moved to very realistic cinema, we don't need to spoonfeed things to the audience. It needs to be so subtle and subliminal that the audience at a subconscious level are convinced to assume you're pregnant without you actually telling them through conventional actions."



"It's been a little tough to adjust with the body suit while sleeping or going to the bathroom or while doing mid-squats, but above all every woman has a different pregnancy and sometimes it's difficult to carry it along with you," she concludes.



'Chhorii' directed by Vishal Furia, follows the life of Sakshi as she moves from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. The film produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainmentslated will stream on Prime Video from November 26.



--IANS

aa/kr



