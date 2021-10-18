Hemant Pandey on upcoming track, his role in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi'

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Television actor Hemant Pandey will be seen essaying the role of 'Prasad' in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi'. The upcoming track will focus upon the plight of children and parents entrapped in bonded labour. Hemant Pandey who essays the role of 'Prasad', will come to Shirdi to open a candy and chocolate producing factory.



Talking about the same Hemant Pandey spoke about his character and what viewers can expect from the approaching track. He said: "Child labour is a disease that has plagued societies for decades. The upcoming narrative that the show will take is to define the term, 'all that glitters is not gold' and it is quite a brilliant narrative. People should remember that just because the societal evil of child labour is not so popularly shown in mainstream media it has lost its relevance. On the contrary, the plague has now grown stronger in ignorance, and we should help eradicate it completely."



He adds: "My character 'Prasad' is the one who is the root of the chaos that is set to ensue in Shirdi. The character has been profoundly sketched to impress upon people how alluring fake promises can be. I hope I give justice to Prasad and to 'Mere Sai' who have written a wonderful story that needs to be amplified in the Indian society today."



'Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



