Helming camera, Chiranjeevi records family's Sankranti celebrations

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) For Tollywood's Mega Star Chiranjeevi, this year's Sankranti festivities are all about bonding with the family and spending quality time together. The extended Chiranjeevi family gathered for the celebrations here on Friday, complete with the traditional 'Bhogi' bonfire.



The Mega Star conveyed his Sankranti wishes by posting a video that tastefully documents the Sankranti celebrations that had his brothers, sisters, children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren wishing Chiranjeevi as he pans the camera from person to person.



The roving camera, helmed by Chiranjeevi, catches his son Ram Charan (in the news because of S.S. Rajamouli's delayed 'RRR'), daughter-in-law Upasana, daughters, wife, brother-in-law Allu Aravind (Allu Arjun's father), the Mega Star's mother, brother Nagababu, and nephews Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej, who is recuperating after surviving a motorbike crash.



Chiranjeevi posted the video on social media and it is garnering an unending stream of views.



--IANS

pvn/srb



