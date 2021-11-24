Helen Mirren would be a Slytherin in 'Harry Potter'

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran star Helen Mirren, who is set to host the upcoming series 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses', feels she would have to choose the green-themed house Slytherin in the magical school of Hogwarts.



She said: "If I had to choose, I'd probably choose Slytherin, because there's a punkishness about Slytherin that appeals to me. You know, the bad boys on the motorbikes kind of thing."



In the best-selling book series by noted author J.K Rowling and its spin-off film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, the Slytherin house is full of darker wizards including the Malfoy family, Bellatrix Lestrange and the infamous Lord Voldemort.



Mirren's admissions come as she is fronting the four-part competition for Cartoon Network which will see players compete in teams of three for their respective Hogwarts Houses - whether that be Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.



Each house will then battle it out to answer questions on the beloved series in a bid to win a trip to the 'Wizarding World' theme park locations in New York and Orlando, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



The Oscar-winning actress Mirren said that the show was a lot of "hard work", she was also amazed at the Potter passion still held by many.



She told PEOPLE: "Gosh, it's hard work. "It's really hard work! What these people do, it's not a picnic. But I have to say, I had such fun. I loved it. It was exhausting. At the end of each day, I just fell into bed completely exhausted. But it was enormous fun.



"I had no realization of how profound and widespread the absolute engagement with these stories is all across the world, all across races, across genders, across ages. People really, really have engaged with these stories and I find that, in and of itself, a very beautiful story."



