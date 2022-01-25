Heightened security ahead of Republic Day in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) A multi-layered security arrangement was put in place on Tuesday to secure the venue of the main Republic Day function in Kashmir which is being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in J&K's Srinagar city.



All the high rise buildings around the parade venue have been taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces.



Policemen in civvies have been deployed around the venue to keep a close watch on any suspicious movement.



Makeshift drop gates, mobile checkposts, sniffer dogs and area domination exercises by the security forces are some of the major arrangements visible on the ground.



Drones have been deployed to provide aerial surveillance to the security forces.



Army and the BSF guarding the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert to check any infiltration from across the border around January 26.



Senior officers of the BSF said the deployed troops are keeping a close eye on any possible unmanned aerial vehicle movement from across the border.



All vehicles entering Srinagar city are being checked and their occupants being frisked at different places. The frequent checking and road blocks erected to prevent any militant misadventure have affected the public transport in Srinagar city and other major towns of the Valley.



While private transport started thinning out in the afternoon, public transport was also seen withdrawing from the roads as the day progressed.



The main function in J&K is being held at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu city where Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha will take salute.



Lt Governor's Advisor, R.R. Bhatnagar will preside over the function here at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. The Mayors and the DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar shall attend the main functions in the respective cities.



The government has issued an order asking all its officers and those of public sector undertakings to attend the Republic Day functions as part of their duty.



