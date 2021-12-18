Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul

Seoul, Dec 18 (IANS) South Korea issued a heavy snow advisory in the greater Seoul area for the first time this winter, the weather agency said Saturday.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the advisory went into effect in Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and some of the western parts of the greater Seoul area at 3 p.m. (local time), reports Yonhap News Agency.



The snowfall that began at around 1 p.m. is expected to gradually move east to affect the country's capital region at 2-4 p.m. and the inland areas of Gangwon Province at 3-5 p.m.



Seoul, its surrounding areas, Gangwon Province and the mountainous regions on Jeju Island may see snow of up to 8 cm, while northern areas of Gyeonggi Province and Ulleung Island could experience up to 5 cm, according to the KMA.



The KMA added that the country is likely to experience more snowfall on Sunday and asked people to listen to the updated weather forecast.



At the same time, the entire nation came under the grip of the season's coldest weather, pushing down Seoul's daily low to the lowest temperature of the season.



The morning low reached minus 11 degrees in the capital at 7 a.m. Saturday, with morning lows in central regions falling below zero.



Daily low temperatures of Daejeon and Daegu came to negative 7.5 degrees and minus 8.7 degrees, respectively, while the southern port city of Busan saw its morning temperature drop to minus 6.5 degrees.



The cold wave is expected to begin easing on Sunday, according to the weather agency.



--IANS

ksk/

