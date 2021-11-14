Heavy rains inundate Kanniyakumari district

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) Heavy rains have lashed Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district, leading to severe waterlogging of residential areas and roads, while dams and reservoirs have discharged surplus water.



Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district also experienced heavy downpour and almost all ponds and lakes are full in the area and most of the roads are underwater making travel impossible.



Train services were halted in the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli line after a landslide between Eraniel and Kuzhithurai led to debris falling on tracks.



The Nagercoil-Tirunelveli National Highway is also flooded with water from the Pazhyar river. Traffic at Nagercoil is at a standstill.



Although water was discharged from the Pechiparai and Perunchani dams, most houses on the banks of Pazhayar river were inundated.



Water resources department officials of Tamil Nadu said that the level of water is rising in Pazhayar river.



Meanwhile, water from Mettur dam was released on Sunday morning after the height touched the maximum capacity of 120 feet.



--IANS

