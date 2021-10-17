Heavy rains along with thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Thunderstorm with light to moderate rains with some intermittent spells of heavy rain occurred over Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.



After showers on Sunday morning across several places followed by a cloudy sky with patches of sunshine through the first half of the day, dark clouds gathered over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas after 12.30 p.m. and by 1 p.m., thunderstorms with intermittent spells of heavy rain over Noida, east Delhi, south Delhi and Gurugram started.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, beyond the national capital there was rainfall over Loni (rural), Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.



A Western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over southern parts of Afghanistan and the neighbourhood in lower levels with a trough aloft in mid-tropospheric westerlies.



Due to interaction between the Western disturbance and strong lower level easterlies associated with the remnant cyclonic circulation, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for Sunday and Monday over Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh apart from Haryana, Chandigarh and east Rajasthan.



