Heavy rains affect farmers, damage crops in MP, govt assures help

Bhopal, Oct 20 (IANS) Heavy rains have severely impacted farmers in Madhya Pradesh and caused widespread damage to their crops. The state government has, however, assured all possible help to overcome the loss to life and property.



Farmers living in many parts of the state are not able to buy fertilizers these days as the rains caused heavy losses in many parts of the state.



The Congress party has sought the state government's help to compensate for the damage caused by the rains. Farmer leader Dinesh Gurjar alleged that the prices of fertilizers, seeds, electricity etc have become expensive in the state. While the state government supporting mafias.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said crops have been damaged due to rains at several places in the state. Necessary relief will be provided to the farmers affected by the rain for which instructions have been issued to carry out a survey. After the assessment, the affected victims will be provided necessary financial assistance.



Farmers will be provided the benefit of PM Fasal Bima Yojana for which necessary arrangements will be made. The state government is standing firmly with the farmers to overcome this situation and is a 'pro-farmer' government.



State Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister, Kamal Patel has told the farmers that they need not be worried under any circumstances. "There is a pro-farmer government in the state. The problems faced by farmers is the responsibility of the state government, Patel added.



The Minister has said all Collectors have been directed to immediately start conducting a survey to assess the damage caused by rains as well as to assess the damage caused to standing, and harvested crops and crops kept in barns due to unseasonal rains.



