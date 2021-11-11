Heavy rain continue to lash Chennai

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai on Thursday morning since the previous night due to the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, which according to the IMD is expected to cross northern Tamil Nadu and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the evening.



As a result, several homes in the city have been inundated, while the power supply has been cut off in many localities.



According to the weather department, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is currently about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry.



It continues to move west-northwestwards.



Localities like T.Nagar, Mylapore, Velacherry, Adyar, Ekkattuthangal and others are waterlogged.



While the Greater Chennai Corporation is pumping out water with motors, the water level remains the same.



"Wind is also blowing and the possibility of trees getting uprooted is also one of the fears," a milk supply boy said.



Several subways have been closed for traffic as they are filled with water.



According to Chennai Airport, flight operations are continuing as per schedule.



Suburban train services from Chennai to Tiruvallur have been suspended due to waterlogging on the tracks and in other routes the services were delayed.



According to the Railways, in the case of long distance trains, only marginal delays can be expected in arrivals and departures, especially for those trains going towards and coming from Arakkonam and Gudur.



--IANS

vj/ksk/







