Health gets top priority in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 21 (IANS) Various schemes have been launched by the government to facilitate the people of weaker section with quality health services in Himachal Pradesh, a statement said on Sunday.



Free medicine scheme is one of them, which proves a boon to the needy. Under this scheme, medicines are being provided free of cost to all patients in various government health institutions, an official statement said.



About 1,374 medicines are being made available free of cost in all health institutions. A total of 885 medicines are being made available free of cost in regional hospitals, civil hospitals and medical colleges, while 417 at primary health centres and 72 medicines at health sub-centre level.



Under the free medicine scheme, 16,29,425 medicines have been distributed during the tenure of the present government.



So far, Rs 216 crore has been spent by the state on the procurement of medicines.



The government is also ensuring that free medicines are being provided to health institutions regularly, for which necessary steps are being taken. Procurement process has been simplified to maintain the supply chain of medicines and all 12 Chief Medical Officers, four Medical Superintendent, six medical colleges, nine regional hospitals and three zonal hospitals were authorised to procure medicines under E-aushadhi portal.



The procurement orders of essential medicines have been issued by the authorities on a regular basis.



The government has also started various schemes to provide modern health facilities available for each and everyone. In addition, the people are being benefitted by specialised health facilities under schemes like Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana and Mukhyamantri Himachal Healthcare Yojana-Himcare.



