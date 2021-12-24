Health care for underprivileged at Atal Health Fair

Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) An artificial limb measurement and distribution camp for underprivileged differently-abled people was held in Lucknow during the two-day Atal Health Fair to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



The camp was held by Narayan Sewa Sansthan (NSS) with the collaboration of the UP Health Department.



The two-day Atal Health Fair saw people with disabilities and those who are differently-abled get free tricycles, wheelchairs, prostheses, callipers. Prostheses were also distributed amongst the orphans, poor people with disabilities and the underprivileged.



The Narayan Sewa Sansthan offered 15 tricycles, five wheelchairs, 15 crutches, 15 callipers and 110 OPD.



Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon of the NSS, Dr VR Shinde, Prosthetics and Orthotics Neha Agnihotri and Camp In-charge Hari Prasad Ladda who participated in the fair, said that despite the pandemic, they have been regularly organising camps for free food distribution, medicines, blankets, school books, artificial limbs and distribution camps across India for the destitute.



Prashant Agarwal, president, NSS, said, "Uttar Pradesh Health Department is proposing major aid to assist differently-abled by organising the health care camps on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Since 1985, NSS Team is offering free of cost medical treatment, skill development, mass marriage, and physiotherapy and free school education to the underprivileged and differently abled individuals."



Before the pandemic, the NSS has distributed 2,74,603 wheelchairs, 2,64,422 tricycles, 2,97,789 crutches, 3,61,997 blankets among the needy and underprivileged individuals through various camps.



