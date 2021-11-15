'He has been a superstar', Maxwell praises Zampa for outstanding show at T20 World Cup

Dubai, Nov 14 (IANS) Praising his team-mate Adam Zampa for the outstanding performance in the Men's T20 World Cup, attacking Australia batter Glenn Maxwell on Sunday called the leg-spinner a superstar in the white-ball cricket.



A clinical unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) along with a crucial half-century from David Warner (53 off 38 balls) led Australia to their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.



With Sunday's win against New Zealand in the final, Australia ended their 14-year-long wait for a maiden T20 World Cup trophy.



"He (Zampa) has been a superstar in this format as well as one-day cricket for a long period of time. I have had the pleasure of having him at the Stars and watched him grow into the player he is. To watch him bring all his talent straight into international cricket, h's fitted in so well," said Maxwell after Australia's victory.



"In the last three years, as a leg-spinner, I don't think there haven't been any better in the world," he added.



Pacer Mitchell Starc also applauded Zampa for his consistency in white-ball cricket.



"Zampa has been the best bowler by far in white-ball over the last two years. We know how to bowl around him. The bowling group just knows our roles a lot clearer," said Starc.



Talking about his own bowling, Adam Zampa said, "I just tried to bowl to my strength, to the best of my abilities. I knew the wickets were going to be slow. I bowled in some good times, we won tosses and bowled with a dry ball. Tried to get wickets and tried to defend when needed."



--IANS



avn/bsk