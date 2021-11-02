HCI invites online application for Hajj 2022

Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The aspirants who wish to undertake Hajj journey have been informed that the Hajj Committee of India (HCI) has invited online applications with effect from November 1, 2021, officials said on Tuesday.



As per the notification, the aspirants are being informed that before filing the application form online, they should go through the provisional Hajj guidelines for Hajj-2022 at Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.



The aspirants have also been informed that the last date for submission of the application form has been fixed as November 31, 2022.



The intending Pilgrims have to make Haj Application Forms online only at the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in or on Haj App through Android Mobile App "HAJ COMMITTEE OF INDIA" available on Google Play store. Intending pilgrims shall have to upload the necessary documents as indicated in Haj Guidelines.



"No hard Copies of handwritten/typed applications will be accepted by the J&K Haj Committee at this stage.



For any clarification, the J&K Haj Committee shall be approached through following telephone numbers during office hours -- 0194-2495365; 0194-2495367, officials said.



More details regarding Hajj-2022 can be obtained from the official website of J&K Haj Committe -- www.hajcommittee.gov.in.



--IANS

zi/skp/