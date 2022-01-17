HC seeks Delhi govt response on plea alleging encroachment by BJP leader

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response from the city government, Lt Governor Anil Baijal among others on a plea alleging illegal constructions and encroachment on public land by the BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta.



Issuing notice to the respondents, the government, the Lt Governor, Noth Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BSES Yamuna CEO, and Gupta, the bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel, and Justice Jyoti Singh said it will hear the matter further on February 18.



Petitioner, advocate Hemant Choudhary, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), alleged that Gupta, who is also a Municipal Councillor of north Delhi, is involved in unauthorised illegal construction on public land close to a municipal corporation school opposite his residence at West Patel Nagar in the city to construct a party office.



He also sought direction from the court to the LG and the Delhi government for conducting an immediate inquiry.



The plea also alleged that Gupta has allegedly earned crores of rupees in corruption collected from builder mafia and invested huge amounts in properties and constructions by misusing his power and position, under influence and power being corporator, ex-Mayor, and the BJP Delhi President.



It further prayed for the issuance of direction to CEO, BSES Yamuna for immediate removal of electricity connections at the site.



--IANS

jw/vd





