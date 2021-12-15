HC refuses early hearing on plea seeking compensation on Delhi air quality

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to take up an application, urging the court for an early hearing into the plea seeking compensation and medical insurance from the government over the national capital's poor air quality.



A bench of Justice Rekha Palli said a similar matter is already being examined by the Supreme Court, and declined an early hearing of the plea.



Referring to the earlier order of the apex court in Subhash Kumar vs State of Bihar which expanded the scope of Article 21 of the Constitution and held that the "Right to clean pollution-free environment" is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, it was urged to grant a compensation of Rs 15 lakh as a result of specific and exemplary damage to the petitioner.



In the plea, it was contended that pollution is the root of many diseases and severely affects human health. He also sought a halt to the operations of the factories manufacturing firecrackers and shops in the city.



Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research recording it at 346.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



