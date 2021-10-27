HC notice to Delhi Police in plea seeking removal of unnecessary barricades

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Delhi Police and others on a plea seeking removal of unnecessary barricades on several roads across the city, as they cause grave hardships to the commuters.



These chained barricades on the roads have been proved to be fatal in many incidents, the plea said, adding that "reckless and unmindful installation of barricades on roads is still a safety threat to motorists and the general public".



A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the petition besides the police and posted the matter for further hearing on December 24.



The plea filed by NGO Jan Sewa Welfare Society, through advocates Birendra Bikram and Bankey Bihari, seeks direction to the Delhi Police for strict compliance of its own standing order regarding procurement, maintenance, and operational usage of mobile barricades for removal of unnecessary and hazardous barricading from the roads in the national capital.



The standing order stipulates that mobile barricades are important and effective tools to maintain law and order, control crowds, regulate the flow of vehicular traffic, ensure security checking at VVIP functions, and also check crime and apprehend criminals.



However, it has been observed that the utilisation of mobile barricades is being used in a haphazard manner and a few displaying names of police stations are found in the jurisdiction of another police station, the plea contended.



It said that some barricades, also display the names of private sponsors and some of them are ill-maintained and not properly painted.



Most significantly, mobile barricades are being left unmanned on roads which cause traffic problems apart from projecting a poor image of the police, the petition read.



Demanding concrete steps to install and maintain the barricades as per the standing order, the plea claimed that there have been instances where motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, have collided with these barricades during night hours resulting in injuries.



