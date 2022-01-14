HC notice to DDA on plea against demolition of slums in Kalkaji area

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a plea challenging removal of slums on the Lotus Temple Road in Kalkaji without prior notice and seeking rehabilitation of the slum dwellers under the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.



Seeking DDA's response in the matter, Justice Rekha Palli posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.



The plea was filed through advocates Kaoliangpou Kamei and Helen Tungoe for petitioners Santosh Giri and other residents of the jhuggi clusters in the area.



It is contended that the slums were demolished by the DDA on December 15, 2021.



The petitioners said the slums were removed during the ongoing pandemic, forcing the residents -- mostly daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers and domestic workers -- to live on the roadside without any shelter.



They have sought temporary shelter with facilities including running drinking water, sanitation and clean hygienic surroundings.



The residents claimed that they have proof of residence prior to January 2015 as required by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Policy, 2015.



They also urged the Delhi High Court to issue direction to DUSIB to conduct a survey of the affected residents and rehabilitate them in accordance with the Delhi JJ Slum Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015. The Lotus Temple Road Jhuggi clusters have been in existence at least since 1990 and comprise more than 23 houses.



