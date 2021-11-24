HC notice to AAP govt on plea against proposed liquor shop

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and East Delhi Municipal Magistrate (EDMC) on a plea seeking immediate closure of a proposed liquor shop at Chander Nagar area in the city, citing the close proximity to religious institutions, hospitals, and schools.



A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the petition submitted by Advocate Kamal Mehta, in which it was contended that the respondents granting permission for opening of the liquor shop is a violation of the terms, rules, conditions, and regulations as providing under Delhi Excise Act and Rules.



The court will hear the matter further on January 27, 2022. The plea said that the liquor shop which is proposed to open at Indra Park Extension in Chander Nagar is just around 30 meters from a school, 60 meters from a temple, and 50 meters from a Government dispensary, and the authorities granted permission without verifying the settled position of law in regards to the opening of a new liquor shop.



As per the norms of the Delhi Government, a shop cannot function within 100 metres of a school, temple, hospital. Any permission beyond the permissible limit envisages appropriate action against the officials, stated the plea. This liquor shop has attracted young children of the locality and the number of customers of this shop will increase rapidly, which is a matter of grave concern for all parents, the plea read.



In any event of continuation of this shop will cause young children at the locality addicted to alcoholic liquid at the cost of their time and health in unethical activities, it added.



