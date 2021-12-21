HC notice on plea seeking job for man who lost parents in 1984 riots

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea filed by a man who lost his parents in 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the national capital, seeking directions from the city government to provide him a job as per the 2006 circular of the Centre which states the children or other family members of those killed in the 84 riots be provided jobs on compassionate grounds.



Stating the petitioner did not get any reply despite seeking employment from the city government, he also sought compensation for the loss of his income from the date of his eligibility.



Asking the Delhi government to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs order dated January 16, 2006, Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition and allowed four weeks period for filing a counter-affidavit. The court also granted two weeks more time to file a rejoinder.



The court was hearing the plea filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) through Advocates Gagan Gandhi and Mohit Kaushik.



After proper verification of the applicants and on the basis of the evidence on record, employment will be given in such cases, the court asserted. The court will take up the matter again in March next year.



