HC grants bail to SP leader's son in rape, conversion case

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 19 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Quavi Ahmed, the son of former Samajwadi Party MLA Saeed Ahmad, in a case registered under various sections of IPC including 376 (rape) and sections 3, 5(1) (attempt of forceful conversion) of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, alleging attempt to convert forcefully by misrepresentation.



While granting interim anticipatory bail to Quavi Ahmad, Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh has fixed January 7, 2022 as the next date of hearing and also directed the state government to file a reply (counter affidavit) in the case.



The petitioner's plea was that false allegations were made in the FIR to pressurize him as he and the woman, who is complainant in the case, had business relations, which went sour with the passage of time and they started occurring losses in the business.



On September 13 this year, an FIR was registered against Quavi Ahmad under various sections of IPC alleging assault, loot and rape and under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 alleging attempt to convert forcefully by misrepresentation.



The FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station of Prayagraj.



The woman alleged in the FIR that she was preparing for Miss India competition and used to run a gym in Civil Lines.



In 2018, she came in contact with Quavi Ahmad, who befriended her by changing his name. The accused took her to Lucknow on the pretext of opening a beauty parlour where he exploited her sexually after giving her sedatives. He made obscene videos of her and started blackmailing her.



On September 12, 2021, the accused attacked the woman in the Civil Lines area of the city and chased her. To save her life, the victim ran into a police post after which she lodged the present FIR.



--IANS

