HC allows girl with 91.5% to change college under DU

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed a college under the Delhi University to provide admission to a girl who scored 91.5 marks by changing her allotted college.



The girl was denied admission in B.A as the seats were allotted to ineligible candidates who had scored less than her. She also qualified for the seat under reservation for children of Armed Forces.



After going through her scores and related documents, Justice Anu Malhotra directed the Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College authorities to allow admission to the girl who wants to change her present institution Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (SPM).



Petitioner's counsel submitted that two students who scored less were on the eligibility list denying the admission to the petitioner girl. One among them had scored just 80.5 per cent, he said.



The court observed that nobody appeared for the respondents--the students who secured the admission. While directing to take forward the admission procedures, the Court enquired when can be the candidate admitted to the college.



As the college admission is winding up today at 5 p.m., she could fill the application and pay the fee today itself, the counsel representing the college responded.



He also informed that the girl should first cancel her current admission in SPM college before applying to Khalsa College.



Delhi University has provisions for children or widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces and also for the wards of ex-servicemen and serving personnel who are in receipt of Gallantry Awards.



