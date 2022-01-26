Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh welcome baby boy

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actress wife Hazel Keech have welcomed their first bundle of joy - a boy.



The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share the news with their fans and friends.



Hazel and Yuvraj shared the same post on Instagram and Twitter: "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy."



"We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."



It was in 2015, Yuvraj got engaged to Hazel. The two got married in November 2016.



Hazel is known for her work in films such as 'Billa' and 'Bodyguard'. She has also appeared in the reality television programme 'Bigg Boss 7' in 2013.



