Hate crimes in LA County up 20% in 2020

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) A new report has found a 20 per cent increase in reported hate crimes last year in Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US, mostly due to a 53 per cent jump in racial hate crime.



In 2020, reported hate crimes in the county, home to over 10 million residents, grew from 530 to 635, the largest number since 2008, according to the annual report released by the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations on Wednesday.



The report noted that hate crimes have been trending upwards and since 2013 there has been a 65 per cent rise, reports Xinhua news agency.



African-Americans were again the largest group of victims and anti-black hate crimes rose 35 per cent from 125 to 169.



African-Americans only comprise 9 per cent of Los Angeles County residents but make up 42 per cent of racial hate crime victims, said the report, adding that they were also over-represented as victims of sexual orientation and anti-transgender crimes.



After spiking 67 per cent in 2016, white supremacist crimes declined in 2017 and 2018 but increased again in 2019 and remained elevated in 2020.



Of those 119 crimes, 16 per cent were of a violent nature, while 71 per cent were acts of vandalism, according to the report.



Anti-Latino crimes spiked 58 percent, from 67 to 106. The report pointed out that Latinos were the most likely of any racial group to be victims of violent racially motivated crime.



Seventy-seven per cent of the hate crimes in which anti-immigrant slurs were reported targeted Latinos.



The report found that crimes targeting Asian Pacific Americans increased 76 per cent from 25 to 44, the largest number since 2001.



Asian-Americans constitute 15 per cent of Los Angeles County residents. In 10 of the crimes, the suspects blamed the victims for COVID-19.



In 15 of these crimes, specifically anti-Chinese slurs were used. Four crimes were anti-Japanese and three were anti-Indian.



As in the previous years, the largest number of hate crimes (43 per cent) occurred in public places, followed by residences (23 per cent), businesses (22 per cent), schools (4 per cent), government buildings (3 per cent), and electronic communication and religious sites (2 per cent each).



The largest number of hate crimes reported last year took place in the Los Angeles metro area.



The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations has compiled and produced an annual report of hate crime data submitted by police agencies, educational institutions, and community-based organisations since 1980.



The agency said the report is "one of the longest-standing efforts in the nation to document hate crime".



