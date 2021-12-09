Hasina ranked 43rd on Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 9 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ranked 43rd in the Forbes magazine's list of 100 Most Powerful Women in the world.





"During what she believes will be her final term, Hasina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare," the magazine mentioned.



Hasina, the longest serving Prime Minister in the history of Bangladesh, having served for a combined total of over 17 years and four terms.



She won the fourth term after her ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League, won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats in the 2018 elections.



In the list, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, US Vice President Kamala Harris and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde have been ranked first, second and third, respectively.



Every year, the magazine releases a list of 100 powerful women of the world.



This year, the 18th annual list included 40 CEOs, the most since 2015, who, according to the magazine, "oversee a record $3.3 trillion in revenue".



