Hasan Zaidi: It's not like actors are never satisfied, but we look forward to do more

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) For every actor their career means everything. While the opportunities are plenty, so is the competition. Hasan Zaidi agrees and questions if we would have enjoyed everything had there been no healthy competition.



"When you can see others perform and work hard, it does inspire you. At the same time, we all are unique. What you bring to the table nobody else can, even the biggest of the stars. We are all unique in that sense and nobody can take each other's place," he says.



Actors are never satisfied and are always hungry for good roles. When things don't work out their unsaid dissatisfaction is quite common. "It's not like actors are never satisfied. Actors looking out for roles are similar to this experience. You keep getting to do work and you really enjoy that but obviously you look forward to more, and there's nothing wrong with that. It's not about being greedy, it's just about being open to more opportunities," explains the actor, who has done TV shows, 'Khotey Sikkey', 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Remix' and 'Beyhadh 2'.



Hasan grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan, Marilyn Monroe, Dilip Kumar and is a huge admirer of these stars. "That was the time when cinema was larger-than-life and we used to say and do things that they did on screen. They inspire me. But once you start learning the craft in reality there's so much that inspires you," he shares.



Discussing the pros of the profession, Hasan says that there is recognition, fan love, fame and money in this profession. "You are always slightly treated better. As an actor we get to live so many lives on screen. Apart from all that, you also become a very good medium to influence people and make them do better things, improve society and help people. There are many pluses here," he adds.



--IANS

ila/kr