Hasan Ali, Wasim help Pak restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in first T20I

Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) Pakistan bowlers continued their good work from the ICC T20 World Cup as they claimed early wickets to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 127/7 in 20 overs in the first match of the T20 International series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on Friday.



Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat but the decision backfired as they lost Mohammad Naim on the first ball of the second over as he chased a wide one from Hasan Ali and nicked on behind to Mohammad Rizwan. Naim went for just one run with three runs on the board. That became 10/2 when Mohammad Wasim ended debutant Saif Hassan's miserable stay at the wicket with one that moved off the seam, Fakar Zaman pouching the edge at first slip.



The hosts lost their third wicket with 15 runs on the board when Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) tried to give himself room against Mohammed Wasim but ended up playing a cross-batted shot, managing to scoop up a dolly for the bowler to pouch it.



Skipper Mahmudullah was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz for six as Bangladesh batsmen continued to struggle against a bowling attack that used the conditions well. They were also guilty of playing reckless shots as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.



Atif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 36 before he was stumped by Rizwan off Shadab Khan and when Hasan Ali claimed his second victim in the form of Nurul Hasan (28 off 2 balls, 2x6), who will be keeping the wickets in the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim, the hosts were down to 96/6 in the 17th over.



Mahedi Hasan struck two sixes and a four in his unbeaten 30 off 20 deliveries as Bangladesh managed to reach 127/7 in their allotted overs.



Hasan Ali was the most successful of the Pakistan bowlers with 3-22 while Mohammad Wasim claimed 2-24 as Pakistan set themselves up for an easy chase.



Brief scores:

Bangladesh 127/7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 36, Nurul Hasan 28, Mahedi Hasan 30*; Hasan Ali 3-22, Md Wasim 2/24) v Pakistan.



--IANS



bsk